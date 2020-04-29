Q1 2020 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good morning or good afternoon to everyone, depending on your global location, and welcome to the presentation of MetsÃÂ¤ Board's first quarter results. My name is Mika Joukio, and together here with me, I have our CFO, Jussi Noponen; and Head of Investor Relations, Katri SundstrÃÂ¶m.



Let's start by putting the quarter in a nutshell. At the beginning of the year, Finnish paper workers went on a 2-week strike. Obviously, this had a big negative impact on our operations and profitability since the majority of our mills and all MetsÃÂ¤ Fibre's pulp mills are allocated in Finland. However, even larger negative impact on earnings compared to the first quarter last year was caused by the decline in market pulp prices. On the other hand, the cash flow from operations was exceptionally strong for the first quarter, EUR 80 million. Mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, total paperboard delivery volumes ended up higher than we earlier estimated. And despite these exceptional circumstances, our development projects, such as the Husum pulp