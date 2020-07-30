Q2 2020 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good morning or good afternoon to everyone, depending on your global location, and welcome to the presentation of Metsa Board's half year results. My name is Mika Joukio, I'm the CEO of Metsa board. With me are our CFO, Jussi Noponen; and Head of Investor Relations, Katri Sundstrom. As always, let's start with the main events during the second quarter. Demand for our paperboards was at a good level, and average selling prices remained fairly stable. Demand was further boosted by the coronavirus outbreak and the Finnish strikes -- the strikes in the Finnish paper industry at the beginning of the year.



Our total production volume of paperboards reached a record high level in the second quarter, being 489,000 tonnes. This, in turn, led to the improved efficiency of the mills, which reduced production costs. Our cash flow generation remains strong. In April-June, our operating cash flow was EUR 72 million. This is already third consecutive quarter with exceptionally strong cash flow. Regarding our ongoing investment in Husum pulp mill