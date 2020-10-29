Q3 2020 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good morning or good afternoon to everyone, depending on your location. And welcome to the presentation of MetsÃ¤ Board's January-September 2020 results. My name is Mika Joukio, I'm the CEO of MetsÃ¤ Board. And here with me are our CFO, Jussi Noponen; and Head of Investor Relations at Katri SundstrÃ¶m.



First, a summary of development in the third quarter, which went better than we had earlier expected. Our paperboard sales volume exceeded our expectations and was at the level of the strong second quarter. In folding boxboard and coated white kraftliner, our production capacity was in full use and sales prices remained stable. Our order books were on a good level throughout the quarter, and therefore, we can expect solid sales performance to continue in Q4 and beyond.



The end uses of our paperboards are mainly in consumer and retail packaging, where the demand has remained good despite the uncertain economic situation. Our mills continued their strong performance. During the third quarter, there were several annual