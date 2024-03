Dec 01, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsäBoard Oyj-CEO



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this conference call to hear about the agreement between Metsä Board and Norra Skog, which we have announced earlier today. I am Mika Joukio, Metsä Board's CEO. And together here with me, I have our CFO, Jussi Noponen.



I will go through the idea behind this transaction and what impact it will have on Metsä Board's business in the long term. Jussi will then clarify the main terms of the transaction and other financial impacts from it. After the presentation part, we will open up the discussion and answer to your questions you may have.



So we have today signed an agreement to sell a 30% stake in our Husum pulp mill to Swedish forest owners' cooperative, Norra Skog. At the same time, Metsä Forest Sverige, responsible for our wood procurement in Sweden, has entered into a long-term wood supply agreement with Norra Skog.



And what are the main benefits to Metsä Board from this transaction? First of all, it ensures a long-term availability of certified local pulpwood to Husum