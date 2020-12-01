Dec 01, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO
Good day, everyone, and welcome to this conference call to hear about the agreement between MetsÃ¤ Board and Norra Skog, which we have announced earlier today. I am Mika Joukio, MetsÃ¤ Board's CEO. And together here with me, I have our CFO, Jussi Noponen.
I will go through the idea behind this transaction and what impact it will have on MetsÃ¤ Board's business in the long term. Jussi will then clarify the main terms of the transaction and other financial impacts from it. After the presentation part, we will open up the discussion and answer to your questions you may have.
So we have today signed an agreement to sell a 30% stake in our Husum pulp mill to Swedish forest owners' cooperative, Norra Skog. At the same time, MetsÃ¤ Forest Sverige, responsible for our wood procurement in Sweden, has entered into a long-term wood supply agreement with Norra Skog.
And what are the main benefits to MetsÃ¤ Board from this transaction? First of all, it ensures a long-term availability of certified local pulpwood to Husum
Metsa Board Oyj to Release Capital from Its Pulp Business and to Focus on Growth in Paperboard Call Transcript
Dec 01, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...