Dec 01, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good day, everyone, and welcome to this conference call to hear about the agreement between MetsÃ¤ Board and Norra Skog, which we have announced earlier today. I am Mika Joukio, MetsÃ¤ Board's CEO. And together here with me, I have our CFO, Jussi Noponen.



I will go through the idea behind this transaction and what impact it will have on MetsÃ¤ Board's business in the long term. Jussi will then clarify the main terms of the transaction and other financial impacts from it. After the presentation part, we will open up the discussion and answer to your questions you may have.



So we have today signed an agreement to sell a 30% stake in our Husum pulp mill to Swedish forest owners' cooperative, Norra Skog. At the same time, MetsÃ¤ Forest Sverige, responsible for our wood procurement in Sweden, has entered into a long-term wood supply agreement with Norra Skog.



And what are the main benefits to MetsÃ¤ Board from this transaction? First of all, it ensures a long-term availability of certified local pulpwood to Husum