Q1 2021 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Mika Joukio - MetsäBoard Oyj-CEO



Metsa Board's results for the first quarter of 2021. My name is Mika Joukio, I'm the CEO of Metsa Board. Here with me, I have our CFO, Jussi Noponen; and Head of Investor Relations, Katri Sundstrom.



Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the year 2021 started favorably for Metsa Board. We witnessed a strong demand for both folding boxboard and for white kraftliners in all market areas, and our paperboard delivery volumes were at the record high levels. At the same time, the global pulp market strengthened and prices of long-fibre pulp rose sharply, especially in China, but also here in Europe. As a result, our operating result improved to EUR 89 million and our operating margin was as high as 18%.



Production volumes for paperboard and market pulp were also at record high levels due to low maintenance and further improved production efficiency at the mills. At the beginning of the year, we sold a 30% stake of our Husum pulp mill to Norra Skog. The deal ensures long-term availability of