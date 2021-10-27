Q3 2021 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Metsa Board's January-September Results. My name is Mika Joukio, and I'm the CEO of Metsa Board. Together here with me, I have our CFO, Henri Sederholm; and Head of IR, Katri Sundstrom.



Henri and I will go through the presentation, and after that, we will open the lines for your questions and more discussion.



So let's start with the highlights from Q3. Demand for our paperboards remained strong in all market areas, and our order books stayed at a high level throughout the quarter. Average selling prices for our paperboards improved and the rising trend is expected to continue. Some of the price increases came into force from October, and some from the beginning of next year. The average selling price for market pulp also improved and boost our profitability. Our comparable operating margin in the third quarter exceeded 20%, which I consider an excellent performance and best ever. On the negative side, cost inflation continued. The biggest item contributing to