Q4 2021 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Metsa Board's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.



My name is Mika Joukio, and I'm the CEO of Metsa Board. Together with me here, I have our CFO, Henri Sederholm and Head of IR, Kati Sundstrom. Henri and I will go through this presentation, and we will open then the lines for your questions and more discussion.



So we have a very strong year behind us. Indeed, it was the Metsa Board's best ever performance. Our paperboard business developed particularly well and delivery volumes were at an all-time high of more than 1.9 million tonnes. The same applies to production volumes where there were also record highs. Increased volumes and higher prices pushed our sales above EUR 2 billion. And despite fast cost inflation, we managed to improve our margins remarkably.



Our comparable return on capital employed was almost 19%, which is clearly above the targeted level of 12%. And our financial situation is strong with a negative leverage. All in all, a