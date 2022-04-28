Q1 2022 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Metsa Board's 2022 First Quarter Results. My name is Mika Joukio, and I'm the CEO of Metsa Board. With me here our CFO, Henri Sederholm; and Head of IR, Katri Sundstrom. Henri and I will go through this presentation, and we will then open the lines for your questions and further discussion.



Let's begin by taking an overview of the first quarter. The strong momentum on the paperboard market continued, and our deliveries increased from the previous quarter ending at 473,000 tonnes. Average sales prices for our paperboards have increased for 4 consecutive quarters, and they were up by 20% year-on-year. This was reflected in both the top line and profitability.



Our quarterly sales were EUR 582 million and comparable operating result, EUR 122 million (sic) [EUR 121 million]. Furthermore, comparable return on capital employed was above 21%, all record high figures again. As always, the first quarter did not include any major maintenance shutdowns, and production