Q2 2022 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of MetsÃ¤ Board's half year results for 2022. My name is Mika Joukio, I'm the CEO of MetsÃ¤ Board. And with me here, I have CFO, Henri Sederholm; and Head of IR, Katri Sundstrom. I will first go through the presentation together with Henri, and we will then open the lines for the further questions and discussion.



Let's begin by taking an overview of the second quarter. The paperboard markets strong momentum continued, and demand exceeded supply in our main market areas. Our delivery volumes were at the same level as in Q1, but were lower than the corresponding period last year. This was mainly due to our own actions as we have increased our very low inventory levels. In addition, last year's delivery volumes were exceptionally high, exceeding our production capacity. Even though Q2 included quite a lot of maintenance, especially at the Finnish mills, production volumes were at a very high level. Production volumes hit a new record during the first half of this year with