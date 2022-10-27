Q3 2022 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Metsa Board's January-September results. My name is Mika Joukio, and I'm the CEO of Metsa Board. With me, I have CFO, Henri Sederholm; and Head of IR, Katri Sundstrom. Let's first go through the presentation, and we will then open the lines for your questions.



Let's start by looking at Q3 in brief.



Once again, our comparable operating result was record high, very, very good, exceeded EUR 150 million. This was over 23% of sales. Profitability was mainly boosted by paperboard prices, supported by a strong U.S. dollar.



We also did well in production, especially in folding boxboard, the production volumes were high despite the several plants maintenance shutdowns in Finnish mills. The year-to-date total volume for paperboards was at a record high level of 1.48 million tonnes.



Our paperboard delivery volumes decreased slightly compared to the previous quarter, mainly in white kraftliners. Cost inflation continued to be rapid. Energy and chemical costs rose