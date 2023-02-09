Q4 2022 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon and welcome to the presentation of Metsa Board's Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results. My name is Mika Joukio, and I'm the CEO at Metsa Board. With me is also our CFO Henri Sederholm. Let's first go through the presentation, and we will then open the lines for your questions.



I will start with Q4 in brief. Weakening demand for consumer products and destocking in the value chain were reflected in paperboard deliveries and they were lower than in the previous quarter, but also in the corresponding period last year. However, the average sales prices of paperboards increased and sales were therefore 15% higher than in Q4 2021 at EUR 600 million.



To respond to the slowdown in demand, we adjusted our production in the fourth quarter with production volume was clearly lower than in Q4 last year. However, for the full year production volumes differed a little from the previous year. And in fact in pulp and BCTMP, the production volumes were at the record high in 2021 -- 2022.



Costs continue to increase,