Q1 2023 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of MetsÃ¤ Board's First Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Mika Joukio, and I'm the CEO at MetsÃ¤ Board. With me here, I have CFO, Henri Sederholm; and Head of IR, Katri Sundstrom. Let's first go through the presentation, and we will then open the lines for your questions. And I will start with Q1 in brief.



Compared to the corresponding period in 2022, the average sales price of both folding boxboard and white kraftliners improved significantly. Compared to the previous quarter, the improvement was driven by price increases of annual contract customers in folding boxboard. We have also focused on serving our customers in Europe and North America. Total delivery volumes of paperboard decreased, being roughly 100,000 tonnes lower than in the comparison period. I will return to the reasons for this in more detail in the next slide.



Demand for market pulp has weakened. The weakening has been stronger than we previously expected. And mainly for this reason, we had to revise down