Q3 2023 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Metsa Board's January-September results. My name is Mika Joukio and I'm the CEO at Metsa Board. Here with me are CFO, Henri Sederholm; and Head of IR, Katri Sundstrom. As always, let's first go through the presentation and then take the questions.



First, Q3 in brief. Unfortunately, the third quarter did not yet bring a turnaround in the sluggish market situation. Demand for paperboard remained muted but stable. Our total delivery volumes decreased slightly from the previous quarter, but not as sharply as in the previous quarter. Volumes are still clearly below the capacity levels, and we therefore continue the production adjustment measures. The good news is that we managed to keep the average sales prices at a good level. There was a small decrease in Europe and Asia, but the situation was stable in North America. However, a good price level was not enough to compensate losses due to low volumes, and the operating result was barely in black. Henri will go through the