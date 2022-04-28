Full Year 2021 MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Sara Bersan -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the full year 2021 results of MediaForEurope. Today's presentation will be opted by our Group CFO, Marco Giordani, and by Matteo Cardani, Managing Director of Publitalia. During the presentation, we will show you a video. The video will represent an important section of today's presentation. So please bear with us as it gives you insight on our new commercial offer and its attractiveness to the advertisers. Now let me hand over immediately to Matteo for the advertising and audience outlook. Matteo, please go ahead.



Matteo Cardani - MFE-MediaForEurope N.V. - MD of Publitalia



Thank you, Sara. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for your attendance. Today, we will give more colors on fiscal year 2021 results, and also on