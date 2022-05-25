Q1 2022 MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Sara Bersan -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the first quarter results of MediaForEurope. Let me introduce immediately the speakers of today. Today's presentation will be hosted by our group CFO, Marco Giordani; and by Matteo Cardani, Managing Director of Publitalia.



Now let me hand over immediately to Matteo for the advertising and audience outlook. Matteo, please go ahead.



Matteo Cardani - MFE-MediaForEurope N.V. - MD of Publitalia



Thank you, Sara. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for your attendance. Today, we comment Q1 '22 results with a quick outlook at -- of ongoing indicators for H1.



As a matter of introduction, I would like to share with you a few key elements against the economic and political