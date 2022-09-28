Half Year 2022 MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Sara Bersan;MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.;Head of Investor Relations -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the first half results of MediaForEurope. Let me introduce immediately the speakers of today. The presentation will be hosted by our Group CFO, Marco Giordani; and by Matteo Cardani, Managing Director of Publitalia.



Let me hand over immediately to Matteo for the advertising and audience outlook. Matteo, please go ahead.



Matteo Cardani - MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. - MD of Publitalia



Thank you, Sara. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for your attendance. Today we comment on H1 2022 results with an outlook of ongoing indicators for current trading on Q3.



Starting from