Full Year 2022 MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV Earnings Call Transcript

Sara Bersan - MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MediaForEurope Full Year 2022 Results Presentation. Let me introduce immediately the speakers of today. The presentation will be hosted by our group CFO, Marco Giordani, and by Matteo Cardani, Managing Director of Publitalia.



Now let me hand over immediately to Matteo for the advertising and audience outlook. Matteo, please go ahead.



Matteo Cardani - MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. - MD of Publitalia



Thank you, Sara. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for your attendance. So today, we comment on fiscal year 2022 with a short review of ongoing indicators for current trading. Despite high single-digit inflation in 2022 and the