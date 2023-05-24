Q1 2023 MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Sara Bersan - MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MFE First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. Let me introduce immediately the speakers of today. The presentation will be hosted by our group CFO, Marco Giordani, and by Matteo Cardani, Managing Director of Publitalia. Let me hand over immediately to Matteo for the advertising and audience outlook. Matteo, please go ahead.



Matteo Cardani - MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. - MD of Publitalia



Thank you, Sara. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for your attendance. Today, we comment on Q1 2023 results. Beginning with the overall economic scenarios, there are some positive remarks. We can report an ongoing positive