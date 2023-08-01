Half Year 2023 MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Matteo Cardani - MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. - MD of Publitalia



Thank you, Sara. Thank you, everybody, for your attendance. So let's comment on H1 2023 results. We'll start with a review of the overall economic scenario. On consumer side, purchasing power for goods and services is still under pressure due to high level of inflation. Notwithstanding despite