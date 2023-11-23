Nov 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE 2023 nine-month results web and phone conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker, Sara Bersan. Please go ahead.
Sara Bersan - MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV - Head, IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the nine months 2023 results conference call for MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE. Today, the conference will be hosted by Marco Giordani, Group CFO; and Matteo Cardani, Managing Director of Publitalia.
I will hand over immediately to Matteo for the audience and advertising outlook. Matteo, please go ahead.
Matteo Cardani - MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV - General Manager - Marketing, Publitalia
Thank you, Sara. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for attending. We will go over the nine-month 2023 results today starting with the review of the overall economic situation. The events in the Middle East over the last few weeks have
Nine Months 2023 MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
