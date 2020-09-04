Q2 2020 MHP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and I would like to welcome you to MHP's Second Half 2020 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) The format of the call today will be a presentation by the MHP management and IR team, followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



Without further ado, I would now like to pass the line to MHP. Anastasiya, the floor is yours.



Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Michael. Good afternoon, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call. My name is Anastasiya Sobotyuk, Director of Investor Relations. And on the call today, we will discuss MHP's financial results for the 6 months of 2020. Today's call is based on data and information released earlier today, Q2 and H1 2020 press release and financial statements. However, during our call, we can discuss our projections and plans based on our assumptions and models. Please take it into consideration.



Together with CFO of MHP, Viktoria Kapelyushnaya, we will present to you financial