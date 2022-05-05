Q4 2021 Mhp Se Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the MHP Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results 2021. I will now hand over to Anastasiya to make the introduction.



Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Director of IR & Corporate Secretary



Dear shareholders and stakeholders, good afternoon, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call. This is Anastasiya Sobotyuk, Director of Investor Relations and International Communications. On the call today, together with Viktoria Kapelyushnaya, CFO of MHP, who will discuss MHP's financial and operational results for 2021 in general and by segment as well as current operation environment and expectations for 2022, taking into account that Ukraine is now at war with Russia.



Today's call is based on information released earlier today publicly. However, during our call, we will discuss our projections and plans based on our assumptions, domestic and international trends. Please take it into consideration. After the presentation, we will be glad to answer all your questions. So let's start, regarding on