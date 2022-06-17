Q1 2022 Mhp Se Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Director of IR and International Communications & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Michael. Dear stakeholders, good afternoon and good morning. Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call. I am Anastasiya Sobotyuk, Director of Investor Relations and International Communications. On the call today, together with Viktoria Kapelyushnaya, CFO of MHP, will discuss MHP's financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2022 as well as current operational environment and expectations for this year, taking into account that Ukraine is now at war with Russia.



Today's call is based on