Q2 2022 Mhp Se Earnings Call Transcript

Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Director of IR and International Communications & Corporate Secretary



Hello, thank you very much, team. Dear stakeholders, good afternoon and good morning. Thank you for joining us today at MHP's conference call. I am Anastasiya Sobotyuk, Director of Investor Relations and International Communications together with Viktoria Kapelyushnaya, CFO of MHP, we will discuss MHP's financial and operational results for the second quarter and 6 months of 2022 as well as current operational environment and expectations for 2022, taking into account the war in Ukraine continues.



We are now moving the Slide #3 of the presentation.