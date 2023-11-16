Q3 2023 Mhp Se Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Director of IR and International Communications & Corporate Secretary



Thank you very much. Dear stakeholders, good afternoon, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today at MHP's conference call, which is dedicated to the third quarter and 9 months results.



I'm Anastasiya Sobotyuk, Director of Investor Relations, together with CFO of MHP, Viktoria Kapelyushnaya, who will discuss MHP's financial and operational as well as the current operational environment and expectations for 2023 and going forward, taking into account that the war in Ukraine continues.



Today's call is based on the press release and financial statements released earlier today. However, during our call, we will discuss our projections and plans based on our assumptions, domestic