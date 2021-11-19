Monash IVF Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 19, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Monash IVF Group Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to your Chair, Mr. Richard Davis. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Richard Hugh Davis - Monash IVF Group Limited - Independent Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Eighth Annual General Meeting of Monash IVF Group following the company's listing in June 2014. My name is Richard Davis, and I am the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman for this meeting. On behalf of the Board of Monash IVF Group, I'm pleased to have you attending and participating in our AGM today.



Due to the continuation of the pandemic and the challenging environment in parts of Australia, this AGM is held virtually and online, allowing for shareholders to participate legally and without having to be physically present. While this format may be familiar for some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be less so for others.



In saying this, I assure you that you will have