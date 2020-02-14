Feb 14, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2019 Webcast Conference Call. Today's conference call is hosted by Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co Executive Officer (sic) [Co-Chief Executive Officer]; Dr. Liang Mong Song and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Tim Kuo, Director of Investor Relations. Today's conference call will be simultaneously streamed through the Internet at SMIC's website. (Operator Instructions).



The earnings press release is available for download at www.smics.com. Webcast playback will also be available approximately 1 hour after the event.



Without further ado, I would now like to introduce to you, Mr. Tim Kuo, the Director of Investor Relations for the cautionary statement. Please go ahead.



Tim Kuo - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - IR Director



Good morning, and good evening. Welcome to SMIC's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast Conference Call.