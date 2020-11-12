Nov 12, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
(foreign language) Welcome to the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's Third Quarter 2020 Webcast Conference Call. Today's call is hosted by Dr. Zhou Zixue, Chairman of SMIC; Dr. Zhao Hai Jun, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Guo Guangli, Board Secretary. Today's call will be live streamed through the Internet at SMIC's website. Webcast playback will also be available approximately 1 hour after the event. (Operator Instructions) Today's format will be in both Chinese and English.
(foreign language) Without further ado, I would like to introduce to you Ms. Guo Guangli, Board Secretary for the forward-looking statement.
Guo Guangli - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - Board Secretary
(foreign language)
Investor Relations Representative - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - Investor Relations
[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. Welcome to SMIC's
Q3 2020 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
