Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
0981.HK - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
Q3 2022 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp Earnings Call (Chinese, English)
Nov 11, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Randy Abrams
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD and Head of Taiwan Research in the Equity Research Department
* Chinese Translator
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The conference will begin shortly. To raise your hand during Q&A. You can dial star #11.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chinese Translator, [2]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(foreign language) Welcome to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's Third Quarter 2022 Webcast