Feb 10, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Guangli Guo - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - Senior VP, Board Secretary & Joint Company Secretary



[Interpreted] Greetings. Welcome to SMIC's fourth quarter 2022 webcast conference call. Attending today's call are Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chairman; Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Wu Junfeng, Senior Vice President and Person-in-charge of Finance.



Let me remind you that today's