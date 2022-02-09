Q4 2021 Mycronic AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Sven Chetkovich - Mycronic AB - Director, IR



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Mycronic's Q4 report. My name is Sven Chetkovich. I'm the Director, Investor Relations at Mycronic. With me today, I have Mycronic's CEO and President, Anders Lindqvist, and also Mycronic's new CFO and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Pierre Brorsson, who will be presenting his first quarterly report for Mycronic today.



And with that, I hand over to Anders.



Anders Lindqvist - Mycronic AB - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Sven, and I will move the presentation here. So what we will talk about today is the usual agenda. So a little bit of snapshot, a short look on the quarter four, and then a little bit more details on the development with -- in all the divisions. Pierre will then talk about the financials, some final remark, and then we will have some room also for question and answer session. And in the material, there's also an appendix with a market update, which we will not present, but that is in the presentation that you can download after