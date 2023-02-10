Q4 2022 Mycronic AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Sven Chetkovich - Mycronic AB(publ)-Director of IR



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Mycronic's year-end report. My name is Sven Chetkovich. I'm the Director of Investor Relations at Mycronic. With me, I have Mycronic's CEO and President, Anders Lindqvist; and CFO and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Pierre Brorsson, who will be presenting today.



With that, I hand over to Anders. Please go ahead and present Mycronic's year-end report.



Anders Lindqvist - Mycronic AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Sven, and the Good morning to everyone who is online and afterwards as well. So today, I will present quarter 4 of last year and a short summary of the quarter, go a little bit deeper in the different divisions. Pierre will explain the details on the financials, some final remark, and then we will have a Question-and-Answer Session.



And in the material, there's also an appendix about the market, which we will not present but contains