Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Sven Chetkovich - Mycronic AB(publ)-Director of IR
Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Mycronic's year-end report. My name is Sven Chetkovich. I'm the Director of Investor Relations at Mycronic. With me, I have Mycronic's CEO and President, Anders Lindqvist; and CFO and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Pierre Brorsson, who will be presenting today.
With that, I hand over to Anders. Please go ahead and present Mycronic's year-end report.
Anders Lindqvist - Mycronic AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, Sven, and the Good morning to everyone who is online and afterwards as well. So today, I will present quarter 4 of last year and a short summary of the quarter, go a little bit deeper in the different divisions. Pierre will explain the details on the financials, some final remark, and then we will have a Question-and-Answer Session.
And in the material, there's also an appendix about the market, which we will not present but contains
Q4 2022 Mycronic AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...