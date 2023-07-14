Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anders Lindqvist
Mycronic AB (publ) - President & CEO
* Pierre Brorsson
Mycronic AB (publ) - CFO & Senior VP of Corporate Development
* Sven Chetkovich
Mycronic AB (publ) - Director of IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Fredrik Lithell
Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Mikael LasÃ©en
Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Sven Chetkovich - Mycronic AB(publ)-Director of IR
Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Mycronic's Q2 report. My name is Sven Chetkovich. I'm the Director of Investor Relations, Mycronic. And with me, I have Mycronic's CEO, Anders Lindqvist; and CFO, Pierre Brorsson, who will be presenting today. As you can see, we have moved to a live video format, which we hope you
Q2 2023 Mycronic AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...