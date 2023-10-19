Q3 2023 Mycronic AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Sven Chetkovich - Mycronic AB(publ)-Director of IR



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Mycronic's Q3 report. My name Sven Chetkovich. I'm the Director of Investor Relations at Mycronic. And with me, I have Mycronic's CEO, Anders Lindqvist; and CFO, Pierre Brorsson, who will be presenting. And with that, I hand over to Anders. Please go ahead and present Mycronic's Q3 report.



Anders Lindqvist - Mycronic AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Sven, and most welcome to everyone to join this session. As usual, we have an agenda, which is similar to before. So I will start to talk a little bit about the quarter in short. We will go a little bit deeper into the different divisions after that.



Pierre will talk about the financials in that. And also, we will have a section on our work with sustainability. And then at the end of the session, we will also have the opportunity for question and answers. As usual, also in the material, which is available on our