Q1 2020 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

TomÃ¡Å¡SpurnÃ½ - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to start today's quarterly presentation. I have -- or we have the senior management team of MONETA, namely Carl Normann VÃ¶kt, our Chief Risk Officer; Jan Fricek, our Chief Financial Officer; also Jan Novotny, the Head of Commercial Banking in the bank; and Andrew Gerber, for Product and Marketing.



So if you allow me, I will start on Page 4 with the highlights. In the first quarter of 2020, MONETA delivered net profit of CZK 731 million. Apart from that, we posted a very solid growth of the pre-impairment profit at 31% on a basis of strong operating income growth and a flat cost base. We also generated lending growth of 13.1% year-on-year, and we will