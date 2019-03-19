Mar 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Franz J. Hiesinger

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board

* Wilhelm HÃ¶rmanseder

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



=====================

Wilhelm HÃ¶rmanseder - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentleman. It is a great pleasure presenting to you Mayr-Melnhof Group annual results 2018, together with my colleague, Franz Hiesinger, our CFO. In a Q&A conference call today, at 9:30 a.m. Vienna time, I will be pleased to answer any questions you might have. The dial-in details are displayed at the end of this video and on our website.



Today's results release is, again, a positive event since we can report on a continuation of our group's course of success also for 2018. This was possible by robust demand in Europe throughout the first quarters and the strong performance of the cartonboard