Mar 19, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG call. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Mr. Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, who will start this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephan Sweerts-Sporck - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen of -- on behalf of Mayr-Melnhof Group, my name is Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, heading Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. I would like to welcome you to this Q&A conference call on our 2018 annual results, which we released earlier this morning along with a video presentation by the management board, which is available at our website, mayrmelnof.com.



We could report on a further increase in profit and the dividend proposed to the AGM. In this call, we want to provide you now with the opportunity to address questions on today's results directly to our CEO, Mr. HÃ¶rmanseder.



Wilhelm HÃ¶rmanseder -