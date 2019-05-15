May 15, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 15, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Wilhelm HÃ¶rmanseder

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



=====================

Unidentified Participant -



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to this audio webcast interview on Mayr-Melnhof Group first quarter results of 2019 with the company's CEO, Dr. Wilhelm HÃ¶rmanseder.



Questions and Answers:

Mr. HÃ¶rmanseder, presenting today's results, what's your first message to the market?- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEOUnder now stable and normalized market conditions, the MM Group was able to deliver sound results, above last year's first quarter. Both divisions registered overall high capacity utilization and a solid earnings development. The significant rise in sales and EBITDA of close to 9% resulted primarily from the initial consolidation