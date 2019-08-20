Aug 20, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG conference call. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to the speakers of Mayr-Melnhof Group. Please go ahead.



Stephan Sweerts-Sporck - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Mayr-Melnhof Group, my name is Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. I would like to welcome you to this Q&A conference call on our first half year results, which we released earlier this morning together with a video presentation by our CEO, all available on our website, mayrmelnof.com.



In this call now, we want to provide you with the opportunity to address questions on today's results directly to our CEO, Mr. HÃ¶rmanseder.



Wilhelm HÃ¶rmanseder - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning.



