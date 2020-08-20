Aug 20, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 20, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Peter Josef Oswald
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Peter Josef Oswald - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Welcome, everyone, to the first half year results announcement of Mayr-Melnhof. Ladies and gentlemen, I hope this message finds you well. And in times like this, most importantly, healthy.
In the first half of 2020, Mayr-Melnhof has delivered a solid and stable result. Our sales were down by 1%. Our operating profit was down by 1%. And this shows that we have a very resilient and defensive business model.
When I started on the 1st of April, the world was completely different to what I had planned. Instead of touring the world and visiting plants, I had to be in my home office, doing interviews with people.
But it worked well because it was a very good and highly efficient way to get to know all my new colleagues. And I was
