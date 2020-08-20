Aug 20, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephan Sweerts-Sporck. Please go ahead, sir.
Stephan Sweerts-Sporck - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Mayr-Melnhof Group, we hope this call finds you all well. My name is Stephan Sweerts-Sporck, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Mayr-Melnhof, I would like to welcome you to this Q&A conference call following the release of our 2020 first half year results earlier this morning, which we released together with a video statement by our CEO, Peter Oswald, which is available on our group website, mayr-melnhof.com.
Let me once again summarize the basic message on our ongoing business development. The Mayr-Melnhof Group could report a solid and stable performance for the first 6 months of this year, providing a rather resilient business model -- proving the rather
Half Year 2020 Mayr Melnhof Karton AG Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript
Aug 20, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...