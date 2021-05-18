May 18, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation (Q&A)

May 18, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Peter Josef Oswald

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



=====================

Unidentified Participant -



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to this audio webcast interview on Mayr-Melnhof Group interim results for the first quarter of 2021 with the company's CEO, Peter Oswald.



Questions and Answers:

Peter, having just reported the first quarter, what is your summary on the MM Group start into the current year?- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management BoardSince the beginning of this year and even the last month of 2020, we've been facing a 2-sided situation. On the one hand, we've seen ongoing growth in demand for cartonboard and cartonboard packaging, and our order books continue to be well or even abundantly filled. On the other hand, we currently face an