Q3 2021 Mayr Melnhof Karton AG Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to this audio webcast interview of MM Group interim results for the first 3 quarters of 2021 with the company's CEO, Peter Oswald.



Questions and Answers:

Peter, having just taken MM into a new dimension with the acquisitions of the Kwidzyn Mill and Kotkamills, What's your summary findings now 3 months after the closing of these transactions.- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management BoardNow first of all, I'm really happy that we could make this transformational change, and it all happened in one go.With the acquisitions of Kwidzyn and Kotkamills and the simultaneous divestment of the smaller Baiersbronn and the Eerbeek mills, MM has structurally significantly strengthened its competitiveness.We've moved to stay up into the European Champions League of our industry, and we've now created an attractive platform for further growth in sustainable and innovative fiber-based packaging.