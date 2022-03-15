Mar 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Franz J. Hiesinger

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board

* Peter Josef Oswald

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



=====================

Peter Josef Oswald - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Welcome, everyone, to this announcement of our '21 annual results. I hope this message finds you well. '21 was an extraordinary year with a historically unique and unprecedented cost inflation across all input factors. And this has happened while we were extra busy with 2 strategic acquisitions and the following post-merger integration process, a divestment, the launch of several major CapEx projects and the restructuring, all parts of a bigger structural transformation program for more competitiveness, more growth and higher profitability with a view to 2030. On top, we launched several initiatives concerning digitalization, sustainability,