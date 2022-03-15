Mar 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Franz J. Hiesinger
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board
* Peter Josef Oswald
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
=====================
Peter Josef Oswald - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Welcome, everyone, to this announcement of our '21 annual results. I hope this message finds you well. '21 was an extraordinary year with a historically unique and unprecedented cost inflation across all input factors. And this has happened while we were extra busy with 2 strategic acquisitions and the following post-merger integration process, a divestment, the launch of several major CapEx projects and the restructuring, all parts of a bigger structural transformation program for more competitiveness, more growth and higher profitability with a view to 2030. On top, we launched several initiatives concerning digitalization, sustainability,
Full Year 2021 Mayr Melnhof Karton AG Earnings Pre-Recorded Presentation Transcript
Mar 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...