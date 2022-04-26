Apr 26, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Peter Josef Oswald

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Unidentified Participant -



Welcome, ladies and gentleman, to this audio webcast interview on Mayr-Melnhof Group interim results for the first quarter of '22 with the company's CEO, Peter Oswald.



Peter, having just reported the first quarter, what is your summary on the MM Group's start into the current year?



Peter Josef Oswald - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. First and foremost, we could partially restore our margins in the first quarter this year. I mean, you remember all well, we had a real margin squeeze in previous quarters due to the overall severe and rapid cost inflation, and we could only gradually pass through these costs and we could finally compensate the accumulated cost price by the broad price increase at the beginning of this year, not