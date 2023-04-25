Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation Q&A with CEO
Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Peter Josef Oswald
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Unidentified Participant -
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to this audio webcast interview on the Mayr-Melnhof Group's interim results for the first quarter of '23 with the company's CEO, Peter Oswald.
Questions and Answers:Unidentified Participant -
Peter, could you explain the reason for the 45% decline in MM's operating profit for the first quarter of '23.
Peter Josef Oswald - Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Yes. I mean, the decline was mainly due to weak sales volumes in our division, Board & Paper, which we had already cautioned about during the presentation of our strong '22 results. However, the historically unusual 20% volume decline in Europe in the overall market during Q1 was higher than we had