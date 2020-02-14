Feb 14, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
NicolÃ¡s Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO
Good morning to all. We're going to start, as usual, with a little movie. And then I'll present the group's results for 2019 and the prospects for 2020.
(presentation)
NicolÃ¡s Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO
So good morning again to all. Regarding the 2019 results you have seen, I'd like to recall that we've had an advertising revenue of EUR 1.108 million; an EBITDA of EUR 284 million, a record figure; and operating margin that has grown, which is now 19.5%, plus 0.8% (sic) [0.8 percentage points]. Be those figures, it is the strategy we've initiated 2 years ago that is bearing fruit. This strategy has consisted in, first, reallocating assets to our traditional businesses with the exit
Full Year 2019 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...