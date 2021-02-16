Full Year 2020 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

NicolÃ¡s Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Good evening, one and all. I'm sorry. We can't meet each other in person for the presentation of the 2020 results. As usual for these presentations, let's start with a short video about our activity for the past year. And then with my colleagues from the Executive Board, Regis Ravanas, Jerome Lefebure and Mr. Larramendy, we will come back and comment on the 2020 results and the 2021 outlook.



(presentation)



All right. Well, after this presentation of the video, let's come back to the 2020 results. 2020 was a very peculiar year. So in the year 2020, we tried first to do -- think strategically, but also to grow our activities. So an agile response to