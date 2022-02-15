Full Year 2021 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel - Métropole Télévision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Good evening to all. Thank you for having connected for this meeting for the presentation of our annual results 2021. Before I present our results with my colleagues, I propose we very quickly look at a 2-minute video for those who are connected.



Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel - Métropole Télévision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



So the year 2021 was a happy year for the group, which was marked by the continuation of the health crisis. We've had several lockdowns, the closing of theaters for 4.5 months, remote home office. But as you will see, we've seen a rebound of the advertising activity. We have had a number of movie successes as MT has become the first distributor -- French distributor in 2021. We've solidified our subsidiary, StÃ©phane Plaza