Feb 13, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 13, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* David Larramendy

MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A. - Member of the Executive Board

* JÃ©rÃ´me LefÃ©bure

MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A. - Chief Financial & Support Officer

* Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel

MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Christophe Cherblanc

Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Head of Media Equity Sector Research

* Julien Roch

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & European Media Analyst



=====================

Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Well, good evening, one and all. Let's begin this presentation of the results for the M6 Group for the fiscal year 2022. As